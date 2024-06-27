Police Recover Video Evidence of Assault in Renukaswamy Murder Case

In the Renukaswamy murder case, police have obtained crucial evidence showing the victim being assaulted by the accused. The video, found on Vinay’s mobile phone, depicts Renukaswamy being abducted, taken to Bengaluru, and attacked, allegedly over accusations of sending inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda. The footage, lasting only three seconds, vividly captures the severity of the assault that took place at a shed in Pattanagere, Bengaluru.

Investigators are now focused on identifying the sender of the video to Vinay, a development that prompted his involvement in the assault at the Pattanagere location. Efforts are underway to analyze the mobile phones of all suspects to uncover additional critical information, although some devices belonging to the accused are still missing.

Actor Darshan, a key figure in the case, has spent the last five days in Parappana Agrahara Jail, where the conditions have visibly affected his well-being. Despite difficulties sleeping and adjusting to jail food, support from visits by his wife Vijayalakshmi and their son has provided him some solace. However, Darshan remains mostly withdrawn, awaiting visits from his mother and brother, which are anticipated to offer him further emotional support during his confinement.