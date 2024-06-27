President Murmu urges ‘Nation First’ commitment in Parliament’s inaugural address

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament on Thursday, marking the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha under the new NDA government. She urged Members of Parliament to prioritize national interests, emphasizing the trust placed in them by voters and their duty to serve the nation faithfully.

President Murmu commended the Election Commission for successfully conducting the world’s largest democratic exercise, highlighting the unprecedented voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir as a significant step in countering long-standing narratives of dissent and showcasing national unity.

In his inaugural speech as Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi stressed the importance of constructive opposition and mutual cooperation in Parliament. He congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker and emphasized the opposition’s role in reflecting diverse perspectives and upholding democratic principles. The joint session set the stage for legislative deliberations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.