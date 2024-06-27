President Murmu’s address highlights ‘Historic steps in upcoming budget’

In her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha on Thursday (June 27), President Droupadi Murmu praised the Narendra Modi-led government’s re-election, emphasizing the trust the people have shown in their leadership for a third consecutive term.

Speaking to both Houses, President Murmu congratulated all newly elected members, noting that their mandate from the voters is a rare chance to serve the nation. She expressed confidence in their dedication to prioritizing national interests.

Here are the top 7 quotes from President Murmu’s address:

1. “The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being talked about worldwide today. The world sees that the people of India have elected a stable and clear majority government for the third consecutive time.”

2. “The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways. It was formed in the early years of Amrit Kaal and will witness the 56th year of the adoption of the Constitution.”

3. “India is now the 5th largest economy in the world. This government will present the first budget of this term in the upcoming sessions, showcasing its far-reaching policies and futuristic vision.”

4. “The resolve to reform, perform, and transform has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world.”

5. “Several voting records were broken in Kashmir; the Valley gave a fitting response to India’s adversaries.”

6. “My Government has provided Rs 3.20 lakh crores to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Since the start of the new term, over Rs 20,000 crores have been transferred to farmers, and there has been a record increase in the MSP for Kharif crops.”

7. “As a global partner, India has taken the initiative to solve many global issues. Today, India is known not for adding to the world’s challenges but for providing solutions.”