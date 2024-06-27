Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end on record high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record high on June 27. NSE Nifty crossed 24,000 mark for the first time. At close, BSE Sensex was up 568.93 points or 0.72 percent at 79,243.18. NSE Nifty ended at 24,044.50, up 175.70 points or 0.74 percent.

A total of 3,988 stocks were actively traded today on the BSE. In this, 1,493 advanced, 2,388 declined and 117 stocks remained unchanged. 296 stocks hit a 52-week high and 25 stocks hit a 52-week low on the BSE. Top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, LTIMindtree, Wipro and NTPC. Top losers were Shriram Finance, L&T, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Divis Lab.

Also Read: BGauss launches new electric scooter in India: Details

Among sectors, IT and Power indices rose 1.7 percent each, while PSU Bank index down 1 percent. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index shed 0.5 percent.