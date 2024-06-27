Thiruvananthapuram Airport Increases User Development Fee

The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has approved a significant increase of over 50 percent in user development fees at Thiruvananthapuram Airport. This adjustment, which affects both domestic and international passengers, is intended to optimize aeronautical charges while safeguarding stakeholders’ interests. Domestic passengers will now pay Rs 770, and international passengers Rs 1,540 (excluding taxes) until March 2025. The fees will rise further in FY26 and FY27. Additionally, a new user development fee for arriving passengers has been introduced: Rs 330 for domestic and Rs 660 for international arrivals. These rates are lower than initially proposed by the airport.

This tariff adjustment is the first hike in user fees since the Adani Group took over the management of Thiruvananthapuram Airport in 2021. Typically revised every five years, the user development fee renewal was delayed by two years. The increase is partly due to the Adani Group’s obligation to pay Rs 900 crore to the airport authority for losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the group plans to invest Rs 1,200 crore in the airport over the next five years, contributing to the fee hike. Despite this, the increased fees are expected to pose a significant burden on international travelers, although domestic fares may not change much due to intense competition among airlines.

Moreover, landing charges for domestic airlines have been tripled, parking charges revised, and a new fuel infrastructure levy introduced to support the development of a hydrant system for fueling aircraft directly. This comprehensive revision of fees and charges at Thiruvananthapuram Airport reflects the financial considerations of the Adani Group’s commitments and investments, aiming to balance financial recovery and service improvement.