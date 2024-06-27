TP Chandrasekharan Murder Case: Kannur Jail Superintendent and 2 Officials Suspended

The Kerala government took disciplinary action on Thursday (June 27), suspending police officials including the Kannur Jail Superintendent, following their recommendation to commute the sentences of three convicts connected to the murder of TP Chandrasekharan. Suspended were Kannur Jail Superintendent S Sreejith, Assistant Superintendent BG Arun, and Prison Officer OV Raghunath, on orders from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The officials had proposed the release of Mohammed Shafi, Annan Sijith, and T.K. Rajeesh, who are the fourth, fifth, and sixth accused in the TP murder case, respectively. This decision sparked controversy, with Vadakara MLA KK Rema, Chandrasekharan’s widow, seeking to introduce an adjournment motion in the Kerala Assembly. However, Speaker A N Shamseer denied the motion, citing lack of substantiated urgency.

TP Chandrasekharan, leader of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), was assassinated on May 4, 2012, in an ambush involving crude bombs while riding his motorcycle. The case remains significant in Kerala’s political landscape, prompting scrutiny over any perceived leniency towards the convicted assailants.