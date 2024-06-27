Vodafone idea plans partnership with Samsung to boost 4G and launch 5G

Vodafone Idea is in talks with Samsung to expand its 4G network and introduce 5G, aiming to compete with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The telecom company announced that over the past 12 to 18 months, they have been engaged with Samsung to adopt technologies such as virtualised Radio Access Network (vRAN) for their 4G and 5G rollouts. Trials conducted in Chennai have shown promising results, leading to further deployments in Karnataka and Bihar.

These efforts have enabled Vodafone Idea to meet the minimum rollout requirements specified in its 5G spectrum licenses for Chennai, Karnataka, and Bihar using NSA vRAN architecture. Chief Technical Officer Jagbir Singh highlighted the significance of this deployment, noting that it aligns with the company’s technology transformation plans and enriches its vendor ecosystem. The vRAN technology, provided by Samsung, is expected to enhance customer experience and offer better total cost of ownership.

Vodafone Idea believes that Samsung’s vRAN solution will bring flexibility, scalability, and efficiency to their network management. It ensures quality and robustness comparable to traditional hardware-based equipment and supports various spectrums and technologies, including 5G, 4G, and 2G. The company’s stock opened at Rs 17.24 per share and recently reached a 52-week high of Rs 18.47 apiece.