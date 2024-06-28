13 Dead, 4 injured in Karnataka van-lorry collision

Thirteen people, including two young boys aged four and six, were killed, and four others were injured when their van collided with a parked lorry at Gundenahalli Cross in Byadagi Taluk, Karnataka, early on Friday morning. The accident occurred around 3:45 am on National Highway 48, with police suspecting that the driver, Nagesh, fell asleep at the wheel. The victims were returning from a pilgrimage and heading to their native village in Shivamogga district.

Eleven people died instantly at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. The injured have been admitted to Haveri Government Hospital, with two in the ICU. The collision’s impact trapped the bodies in the mangled van, requiring significant effort from fire brigade and police personnel to extricate them. The deceased include Nagesh, Vishalakshi, Adarsh, Arpita, Parashuram, Bhagya, Punya, Manasa, Roopa, Subhadra Bai, Manjula Bai, and Manjula, with one victim’s identity yet to be confirmed.

The victims were part of a group of 17 traveling to pay obeisance at several temples. Family sources revealed that Nagesh had recently purchased the van and was on a pilgrimage with his relatives. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.