Adani Defence and Thales to Manufacture 70mm Rockets in India

Adani Defence has signed an agreement with French company Thales Group to produce 70mm rocket systems in India, aligning with the government’s Make-in-India initiative and the push for self-reliance in the defence sector. However, it remains unclear if the rockets will be unguided or laser-guided systems.

Thales India head Ashish Saraf expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its significance for the Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat visions. He emphasized the importance of this collaboration for India’s defence industry and the opportunity to strengthen their global partner network. Thales Group also praised the Adani Group, noting their joint contribution to the growth of India’s defence sector.

Earlier, in February 2023, Thales and Bharat Dynamic Limited (BDL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish manufacturing facilities in India for 70mm laser-guided rockets (FZ275 LGR). This agreement includes integrating BDL into the global supply chain, enabling the export of Indian-made components. The 70mm laser-guided rockets are intended for the Indian Air Force’s Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Helicopters, with Thales being a leader in 70mm rocket systems, launchers, and firing control systems.