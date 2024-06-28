Amarnath Yatra Begins: Essential Do’s & Don’ts, Registration Steps, Key Info

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Friday (June 28) with Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagging off the first batch of pilgrims from the base camp in Jammu. The pilgrimage to the sacred Baba Barfani temple in Amarnath will continue until August 19, with lakhs of devotees expected to participate. Pilgrims planning to join the Yatra should focus on physical fitness and acclimatisation to the cold temperatures to ensure a safe journey.

Pilgrims should collect their RFID cards from designated locations in Jammu and Kashmir before starting the Yatra and wear the card at all times during the journey. It’s recommended to dress comfortably, carry energy-sustaining food items like dry fruits and electrolytes, wear comfortable trekking shoes, and walk slowly to acclimate to the altitude. Additionally, being aware of one’s physical condition and carrying necessary medications is crucial for the journey.

Important don’ts for the Yatra include ensuring the RFID card is with you at all times, not pushing beyond physical limits, avoiding littering, and making sure to eat before starting the trek. Pilgrims should also refrain from drinking alcohol, caffeinated drinks, and smoking, and avoid attempting shortcuts, especially in areas marked as “danger zones” to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience.