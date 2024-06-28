Bharti Airtel Announces Revised Mobile Tariffs Following Jio

Bharti Airtel has announced a revision of its mobile tariffs for both prepaid and postpaid plans, effective July 3, 2024. This change follows the Spectrum Auction 2024, where Airtel secured 97 MHz of spectrum for the next 20 years. The company emphasized that to sustain a financially healthy business model, the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) must exceed Rs 300. Currently, Airtel holds the highest ARPU in the country at Rs 209 as of Q4 FY24.

Airtel aims to achieve a higher ARPU to support substantial investments in network technology and spectrum, while ensuring a modest return on capital. The company assured that the price increase is minimal, with less than a 70 paise per day rise on entry-level plans to minimize the impact on budget-conscious consumers. These revised tariffs will apply across all circles, including Bharti Hexacom.