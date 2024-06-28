CID Charges Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO Case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a chargesheet against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the special POCSO court over molestation allegations. The case, initially registered by Sadashivanagar police in March, was transferred to the CID by Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan for further investigation.

The allegations arose from a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who claimed Yediyurappa molested her daughter during a meeting on February 2 at his residence in Dollars Colony. Yediyurappa has denied the accusations, calling them conspiracies against him. The woman who filed the complaint passed away last month from lung cancer.

On June 17, Yediyurappa was questioned by the CID for three hours. The Karnataka High Court has issued an order preventing his arrest, noting his cooperation with the investigation and questioning the need for a second notice. The court emphasized Yediyurappa’s status as a former Chief Minister and expressed confidence that he would not abscond.