Commodity Market: Gold price surge again

Mumbai: Gold price surged again in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 52,920, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6615, up by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 200 per 8 gram. In the last five days, yellow metal price declined by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7353.3 per gram up by Rs.413.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.6 per gram up by Rs.378. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.6%, whereas in the last month it has been 1.53%.The cost of silver is Rs.87220 per kg up by Rs.100 per kg.

Also Read: US Open : Malvika Bansod and Priyanshu Rajawat enter quarter finals

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened at Rs 71,446 per 10 gram on Friday, down by Rs 126 or 0.18%. Silver futures opened at Rs 87,180/kg as the prices fell by Rs 4,400 in the month of June so far. On Thursday, gold and silver settled on a positive note in the international as well the domestic market. On MCX, gold August futures settled at Rs 71,572 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.68% and silver futures settled at Rs 87,048/kg with a gain of 0.10%.

In international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,321.39 per ounce. Prices are up about 4% for the quarter. Gold remained flat for both the week and the month. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,332.10. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $28.91 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7% to $994.42 and palladium gained 1.5% to $943.22.