Delhi airport terminal 1 roof collapse halts operations: 1 dead, several injured

A portion of the roof at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed during heavy rain on Friday morning (June 28), resulting in one death and injuries to eight others. The collapse, which also damaged several vehicles, led to a temporary suspension of all departures from Terminal 1 and the closure of check-in counters as a safety measure. The incident, reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am, involved roof sheets and support beams falling onto cars in the pick-up and drop-off area, which handles only domestic flights.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed the collapse was due to the heavy rain and stated that emergency personnel were providing necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a precaution, all departures from Terminal 1 operated by IndiGo and SpiceJet were cancelled until 2 pm. The spokesperson apologized for the disruption and the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, announced that he was personally monitoring the situation and confirmed that the injured had been hospitalized. He assured that first responders were working at the site and airlines had been advised to assist affected passengers at Terminal 1.