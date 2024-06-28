Delhi-NCR Flooded by Heavy Rains: Roads Submerged, Traffic Slows

Delhi-NCR experienced heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day on Friday, providing relief from the heat but also causing extensive waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued showers throughout the day. Social media users shared images of flooded roads and severe traffic jams across Delhi, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 154 mm of rainfall since Thursday.

The downpour on Thursday reduced the temperature to 35.4 degrees Celsius, offering a respite after Delhi faced nine heatwave days in June, compared to none in the previous two years. However, the heavy rain also led to a tragic incident at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1, where a roof collapse early Friday morning resulted in one death and eight injuries. The collapse damaged multiple vehicles and temporarily halted all departures and check-in operations.

The roof collapse, reported around 5:30 am, involved the roof sheet and support beams falling onto cars in the pick-up and drop area of Terminal 1, which handles domestic flights. Emergency responders rescued a man from a car struck by an iron beam. The incident highlights the severe impact of the ongoing heavy rains in the region.