DRDO Successfully Tests High-Speed Aerial Target ‘ABHYAS’ in Odisha

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone by completing six consecutive developmental trials of the High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) ‘ABHYAS’ at the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha. These trials, which featured an improved booster configuration, bring the total number of ABHYAS trials to 10, demonstrating the system’s reliability. The tests included enhancements in Radar Cross Section (RCS) and were equipped with visual and infrared augmentation systems. Key mission goals were successfully met, such as safe booster release, launcher clearance, and endurance performance, with two launches conducted within 30 minutes to highlight operational ease.

ABHYAS, designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru, and developed in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro, offers a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice. The system is capable of autonomous flight, managed by an autopilot, and includes a laptop-based Ground Control System (GCS) for aircraft integration, pre-flight checks, and post-flight data analysis. The booster was developed by the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), and the navigation system by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI). The successful trials indicate that ABHYAS is now ready for production.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO, Armed Forces, and industry partners for their collaborative efforts in the successful developmental trials of ABHYAS. Samir V Kamath, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, highlighted the system’s cost-effectiveness and significant export potential, emphasizing the strong synergy between scientific research and industry in advancing India’s defense capabilities.