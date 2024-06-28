Gulf country cuts Friday sermons to 10 minutes across mosques

Dubai: Authorities in UAE have asked imams across the country to cap their Friday sermon and prayer at 10 minutes. The directive is applicable from Friday, June 28, until October. The decision was taken due to high temperatures.

Temperature in the UAE has crossed 50°C mark on June 26. Peak summer temperatures persist in the country in July and August. Astronomically, summer months officially continue from June to September.

Muslims consider Friday the holiest day of the week, with mosques hosting special congregational prayers called Jum’uah. Sermons typically take anywhere between 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the preacher. It is followed by a two-unit congregational prayer.Many worshippers have to offer the prayer in courtyards in the hot sun as mosques get filled up quickly.

The General Authority Of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said the 10-minute cap is in line with Islamic practices to protect community health.

Saudi Arabia also rolled out a similar policy last week, shortening Friday sermons and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques to 15 minutes throughout the summer period.