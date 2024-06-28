HC grants bail to former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in land scam case

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a notable development related to a money laundering case tied to a land scam. The court’s decision was announced on Friday, following weeks of deliberation since June 13, when the court had reserved its verdict on Soren’s bail plea. Senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury, representing Soren, confirmed the decision, stating that the court found Soren prima facie not guilty and assessed that he did not pose a risk of committing further offences while on bail.

Soren, who is the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with money laundering allegations linked to a land scam. He has been held at Birsa Munda jail since his arrest. During the bail hearing, the ED’s counsel, SV Raju, opposed the bail, expressing concerns about the possibility of Soren committing repeat offences if released.

The High Court’s decision represents a significant shift in Soren’s legal struggle, following an earlier denial of bail by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi. Dissatisfied with the lower court’s decision, Soren appealed to the High Court for relief. The case involves allegations of substantial proceeds of crime generated through the alleged forgery of official records, including falsified documents and fraudulent land transactions worth crores, drawing significant attention due to its impact on governance and the involvement of prominent political figures.