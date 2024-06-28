Hina Khan Diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Popular TV personality Hina Khan made a heartfelt revelation on Friday, sharing that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Known for her roles in long-running TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and appearances in reality shows like “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8” and “Bigg Boss,” Khan disclosed the news in an Instagram post addressed to her fans and supporters, whom she affectionately calls Hinaholics.

In her statement, Khan acknowledged the recent rumors and confirmed her diagnosis, expressing gratitude for the love and care from her fans. Despite the challenging news, she conveyed her determination to overcome the disease, emphasizing her readiness to undergo treatment and emerge stronger. Khan also requested respect and privacy during this difficult time while welcoming supportive messages and suggestions from her followers.

Industry friends and colleagues extended their support and well wishes to Khan for a speedy recovery. Actor Jennifer Winget expressed confidence in Khan’s resilience, urging her to stay strong. Producer Guneet Monga sent prayers and positivity, assuring Khan that everything would be alright and wishing her good health.