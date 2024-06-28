Indian air carrier introduces WhatsApp ticket booking feature

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in India, IndiGo has launched WhatsApp ticket booking feature for passengers. The feature named ‘6Eskai’ is an AI-enabled chatbot on WhatsApp. It will allow allows passengers to book flight tickets directly on WhatsApp seamlessly.

The feature has been developed in partnership with Google’s Riafy technologies. It works as a pocket digital travel agent, offering plenty of services such as booking flight tickets, and check-ins. boarding pass-related queries, and even answers random travel or flight-related questions.

Here’s How to Book Flight:

Interested customers can drop a WhatsApp message to +91 7065145858, saying ‘Hi There’.

The feature will revert and introduce itself.

It will show multiple options such as booking flight tickets, Web check-in, Boarding Pass, and flight status, among others.

Reply with ‘Book flight tickets’ option

The Chatbot will ask you about your origin, destination city, and dates.

After answering all the questions by 6Eskai, it will show flight options.

Select a suitable option and proceed further.

Make an online payment, and you are done.

Interested customers can enjoy the service in multiple languages including English, Hindi, and Tamil.