Indian Railways extends services of these special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Northeast Frontier Railway has extended services of some special trains. The decision was taken to accommodate the extra rush of passengers.

The Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal and New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru routes will see continued service with existing schedules, starting from July 2024. Specifically, the Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal service will operate on Fridays and Sundays until the end of July, while the New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru train will run on Thursdays and Mondays through November.

Full List:

Train No. 02525/02526 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya

02525: Kamakhya to Anand Vihar Terminal

Day: Friday

Extension Period: 05.07.2024 to 26.07.2024

Total Trips: 04

02526: Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya

Day: Sunday

Extension Period: 07.07.2024 to 28.07.2024

Total Trips: 04

Train No. 05952/05951 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru-New Tinsukia

05952: New Tinsukia to SMVT Bengaluru

Day: Thursday

Extension Period: 04.07.2024 to 31.10.2024

Total Trips: 18

05951: SMVT Bengaluru to New Tinsukia

Day: Monday

Extension Period: 08.07.2024 to 04.11.2024

Total Trips: 18