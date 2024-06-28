India’s Kiran Pahal secures Paris Olympics quota in women’s 400m

New Delhi: India’s Kiran Pahal qualified for the Paris Olympics in the women’s 400 metres. She secured the Olympics berth by clocking 50.92 seconds in the semifinal of the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Panchkula, Haryana.

The qualifying mark in women’s 400m was 50.95 seconds. This was Kiran Pahal’s best timing of the season and she also became only the second Indian woman to finish under 51 seconds.

She ended ahead of Devy Aniba Zala of Gujarat, who was a distant second with a timing of 53.44, while Kerala’s Sneha K came third by clocking 53.51.