‘Kalki 2898 AD’ by Nag Ashwin grosses Rs 191.5 crore worldwide on opening day

Nag Ashwin’s 3D spectacle “Kalki 2898 AD” made a remarkable debut at the global box office, grossing Rs 191.5 crore on its opening day, according to an announcement by the film’s producers on Friday. Described as a fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the high-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and released on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Its star-studded cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana.

Vyjayanthi Movies revealed the impressive opening day figure through an official poster on its social media platforms, highlighting “Kalki 2898 AD” as the third highest opening day grosser in Indian cinema history. It trails behind SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” (Rs 223 crores) and “Baahubali 2” (Rs 217 crores), both of which also starred Prabhas. Trade analysts had earlier anticipated the film to earn around Rs 200 crore globally on its first day.

Previously known as “Project K,” the film is reportedly one of the most expensive productions in Indian cinema, with an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore. The release saw enthusiastic crowds gathering outside theaters in cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, with initial reviews also reflecting positive reception for the ambitious cinematic endeavor.