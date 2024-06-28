Know what is ‘Beige flags’

Beige flags is a latest dating phenomenon. It has gained popularity on TikTok. Users post videos about their partner’s beige flags. These are signs you notice in your partner that are neither good nor bad, but still make you pause for a moment before you continue building a bond. It could be bizarre habits.

Unlike deal breakers or positive attributes, beige flags represent peculiar quirks or qualities that prompt some level of consideration but do not strongly impact one’s overall judgment of a person. These can include offbeat humour, eccentric hobbies, a unique fashion sense, or unconventional taste in music or entertainment.

Examples Of Beige Flags In A Relationship:

Eccentric Hobbies: They possess a deep fascination for unusual hobbies or interests, such as collecting vintage postcards or indulging in unconventional sports like unicycling.

Unique Fashion Sense: They effortlessly rock a distinctive fashion style, blending mismatched patterns, vibrant colours, or vintage pieces.

Quirky Rituals or Habits: They have endearing rituals or habits that are distinctly their own, like having a night tea ceremony, naming inanimate objects, or having an extensive collection of quirky socks.

Unconventional Taste in Music or Entertainment: They introduce you to unique and lesser-known bands, movies, or TV shows that broaden your cultural horizons and make you appreciate the beauty of the unconventional.