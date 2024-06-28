Lyne launches new truly wireless stereo earphone series in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Lyne has unveiled its Coolpods 27, Coolpods 37, Coolpods 38, and Coolpods 39 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The newly launched Lyne Coolpods 27 are priced at Rs. 2,399 and they are available in Black, Blue, and Magenta colour options. The Lyne Coolpods 37 and Coolpods 38 are priced at Rs. 3,299 and they are offered in Black, Blue, and White shades. Finally, the Lyne Coolpods 39 have a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and are offered in Black, beige, and Purple colours. All four models are confirmed to be available at leading offline retail outlets across India.

The Lyne Coolpods 27 offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for pairing with devices in a radius of 10 metres. They are IPX4-rated for sweat resistance. The wireless earphones are claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of music playback and 2,000 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Lyne’s Coolpods 37 and Coolpods 38 are gaming-centric earbuds with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They have an IPX3-rated build and are said to offer up to 30 hours of music playback time, 35 hours of talk time and 300 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Finally, Lyne’s Coolpods 39 are the ANC-enabled earbuds in the lineup. They are claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of music playback time, up to 55 hours of talk time, and up to 240 days of standby time on a single charge. They offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.