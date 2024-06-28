Maharashtra Budget 2024: Ajit Pawar announces Rs 1500 monthly scheme for women

On Friday, June 28, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented the state budget during the monsoon session of the state assembly, introducing several significant initiatives. Among these is the ‘Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which will provide Rs 1500 per month to women starting from July 2024. Pawar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, announced this scheme in the State Assembly, emphasizing its aim to support all women in the state.

In his budget speech, Pawar extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term and expressed optimism about continued cooperation with the Union Government over the next five years. Addressing agricultural concerns, Pawar announced a Rs 5000 per hectare bonus for farmers growing cotton and soybean in Maharashtra and a Rs 5 per litre bonus for milk-producing farmers beyond July 1, 2024.

Further measures included an increase in monetary compensation for deaths caused by animal attacks, raising the amount from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs for the victims’ families. Pawar also unveiled a social welfare initiative under the CM Anna Chhatra Yojana, promising three free LPG cylinders annually to all households, highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of its citizens.