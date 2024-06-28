Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ commercial vehicle tyre launched in India

Mumbai: Michelin has launched the Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ truck and bus tyre. This made-in-India tyre has been engineered for Indian road and load conditions. Michelin claims that this is their most fuel-efficient tyre yet.

The Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ boasts the lowest rolling resistance of any tyre in the segment, which accounts to 15 per cent increase in fuel savings. This tyre is available in the 295/80R22.5 size.

Also Read: UAE announces mega summer sale with up to 75 per cent discount

‘After the successful launch of the MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z range in 2020, we are excited to bring the next generation Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ for our Indian customers,’ said Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director, Michelin India.

The MichelinX Multi Energy Z+ addresses the major issue of high fuel costs in logistics, which contribute up to 60% of the operating expenses of Indian fleet owners, by providing excellent fuel efficiency and lowering their overall costs.