NEET debate forces Lok Sabha adjournment until July 1

On Friday, June 28, the Opposition in the Lok Sabha demanded a discussion on the alleged leak of the NEET-UG medical entrance exam and other competitive tests. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government assured that it was ready to address any questions regarding these controversies. The session began with Congress MP KC Venugopal submitting an adjournment motion to discuss multiple instances of paper leaks, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET, aiming to highlight what they perceive as the failures of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Speaker Om Birla acknowledged receiving 22 notices concerning the NEET paper leak and referenced the President’s speech, which indicated a commitment to a thorough investigation into the irregularities. Consequently, the house was adjourned until noon, and upon resumption, the session was further adjourned until Monday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of parliament sending a unified message of concern for the nation’s students, advocating for a collective assurance to students from both the Opposition and the ruling alliance. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also called for discussions on the NEET issue in the Rajya Sabha.

In response to the allegations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a criminal case on June 23 regarding purported irregularities in the administration of NEET-UG by the NTA, with special investigative teams formed to delve into the matter. The NEET-UG exam conducted on May 5 saw participation from over 23 lakh candidates, and the revelation that 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720 prompted widespread protests. Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have demanded the abolition of NEET, while Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain issued a ‘suspension of business notice,’ advocating for exclusive focus on the NEET-UG and UGC-NET controversies in the house.