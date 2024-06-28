NIA conducts raids in Naxal-hit Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches on Friday in several Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, as part of an investigation linked to a CPI (Maoist) arrest and arms recovery case. According to an official statement from the NIA, searches were carried out at six locations in remote villages including Mujalgondi, Kalmuchche, Amabeda, and Jiwalamari in Kanker district. During the searches, authorities seized several items including mobile phones, a printer, and Rs 39,100 in cash, along with incriminating documents.

The case was initially registered by local police on February 5 this year and later taken over by the NIA on February 22. The investigation so far has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, with the NIA continuing to pursue leads and gather evidence related to the case.

The searches mark a significant effort by the NIA to uncover and disrupt activities linked to CPI (Maoist) in the troubled regions of Chhattisgarh, highlighting ongoing efforts to address security challenges posed by Naxal insurgency in the area.