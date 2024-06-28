NSUI Members Storm NTA Office, Demand Closure Amid NEET-UG Controversy

Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, stormed the National Testing Agency (NTA) office amid ongoing allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. They entered the NTA office in Okhla, loudly chanting slogans such as “shut down NTA.”

NSUI members shared footage depicting numerous protesters inside the NTA building. Despite the disruption, NTA officials have not yet issued a response to the incident.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA on May 5, saw participation from approximately 24 lakh candidates. Following the announcement of the results on June 4, allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities surfaced, particularly from states like Bihar.