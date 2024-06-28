Opposition to address NEET controversy in Parliament; Govt prepared to respond: Report

Protests have erupted nationwide over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam and other competitive tests, leading to a heated debate in Parliament. The Opposition INDIA Bloc is set to highlight the NEET-UG exam controversy on Friday, with the government reportedly ready to respond, according to NDTV sources.

The CBI made its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case on Thursday, detaining Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar in Patna. They are accused of providing leaked question papers and answer keys to candidates, lodging them before the exam, and supplying the compromised materials. Both suspects were remanded to judicial custody, and the CBI plans to seek further questioning. Ashutosh was found with partially burnt NEET papers, while Manish allegedly arranged deals for early exam papers.

The CBI has filed six FIRs related to the NEET paper leak, which affected over 23 lakh candidates who took the exam on May 5 across various centers in India and abroad. The ongoing controversy is likely to dominate discussions in Parliament.