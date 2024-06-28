Promo song of Chithini released: Video

Thiruvananthapuram: The promo song of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Chithini’ was released today. The first video song of the film was released on June 15. The first teaser was released on June 3. The second teaser was released on June 24. Both the teasers garnered 1 million views on YouTube.

The film is directed by East Coast Vijayan under the banner of East Coast Communications. This is the 7th film bank rolled by East Coast Communications.

Penned by KV Anil, with screenplay and dialogues by East Coast Vijayan and K V Anil, Chithini is a horror family emotional thriller. The film is scheduled for release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

The film features a stellar cast including renowned actors like Amith Chakkalakkal, Vinay Forrt and Mokksha. Newcomers Arathi Nair and Enakshi also hold significant roles in the movie. The ensemble cast also include Srikanth Murali, Johnny Antony, Joy Mathew, Sudheesh, Srikanth Murali, Jayakrishnan, Manikandan Achari, Sujith Shankar, Pramod Veliyanadu, Rajesh Sharm, Unni Raja, and others.

Behind the scenes, Ratheesh Ramakrishnan serves as the cameraman, with Ranjin Raj handles music direction and John Kutty editing. The lyrics of the music are penned by East Coast Vijayan, Santhosh Verma, and Suresh. The movie features four songs in total.

Art direction is handled by Sujith Raghav. Costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan and makeup is done by Ranjith Ambady. Choreography is done by Kala Master, stunts by Rajashekar and G Master, VFX by Nidhin Ram Neduvathur, sound mixing by Vipin Nair. Rajashekaran is the executive producer of the film. Production controller is Rajesh Thilakom.

The shooting for the film wrapped up in just 52 days, spanning various locations in Palakkad and its surrounding areas such as Malampuzha, Dhoni Forest, Puducherry, Chinganchira, Kodumbu, Walayar, Chittoor, Thathamangalam, Kollengode, and Kalamandalam.