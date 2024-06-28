Renault unveils Grand Koleos SUV: Details

Mumbai: Renault has revealed its Grand Koleos SUV, at the ongoing Busan Motor Show 2024. This new features a dual motor petrol-hybrid powertrain and a modern interior equipped with multiple screens.

The Grand Koleos is a Korean adaptation of the Geely Xingyue L SUV sold in China. It features a new borderless grille, unique alloy wheel designs, and specific tweaks to the front and rear bumpers. The Grand Koleos boasts three 12.3-inch screens: one for instrumentation, a central infotainment screen, and a third screen for the front passenger. The SUV also includes a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, wood and faux aluminum trim, and an infotainment system with 5G connectivity and OTA updates.

The Grand Koleos is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a twin-motor hybrid setup, delivering a total of 245hp. The SUV comes standard with multiple drive and terrain modes.

While Renault previously sold the Koleos in India, the Grand Koleos will likely remain exclusive to the Korean market for now.