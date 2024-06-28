Stock Market: Indian equity markets end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices closed the trading session on a negative note on June 28. The BSE Sensex fell 230 points or 0.29% to settle at 79,014. NSE Nifty ended at 24,009 , down 35 points or 0.15%.

On the sectoral front, healthcare, metal, PSU Bank, oil & gas, realty up 0.5-1 percent, while bank index down 1 percent and capital goods index shed 0.4 percent. Bank Nifty closed in the red down 490 points or 0.93% at 52,320.40. The BSE midcap and smallcap index added 0.5 percent each. Nifty Midcap 100 closed 305 points or 0.55% higher at 55,729.

A total of 3,982 stocks traded on the BSE on Friday. In this, 2,200 advanced, 1,666 declined and 116 stocks remained unchanged. While 260 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 21 hit a 52-week low. In addition, 307 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 202 hit the lower circuit. Top gainers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ONGC, Reliance Industries, SBI Life Insurance, and Tata Motors. Top losers were Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank.

In this week, Sensex and Nifty were up over 2% each. Indian stock market gains for 4th straight week the market . Nifty Banks posts gains of nearly 2% and Midcap Index 1% this week.