UAE announces mega summer sale with up to 75 per cent discount

Sharjah: Discounts up to 75% on wide range of products were announced in Sharjah. Sharjah’s mega summer sale will be back on July 1. Discounts ranging from 25 percent to 75 percent will be available in all shopping malls throughout the campaign.

Running from July 1 until September 1, the promotion comes with raffle draws that will be held every 20 days. Shoppers can enter the draws and get a coupon by spending at least Dh200. More than 100 lucky winners will receive prizes — which include gold bars, shopping vouchers, and cars. All these prizes are worth more than Dh3 million.

In the last two weeks of the campaign, however — from August 19 to September 1 — shoppers can enjoy a flat 80 percent discount on most of their favourite brands, as part of a back-to-school campaign. School bags and stationery will also be given away to students in the final weeks of the campaign.

The promotion will involve eight shopping malls and 16 hotels across Sharjah. More than 70 activities will also be organised in collaboration with various government and private institutions in Sharjah.