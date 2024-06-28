US Open : Malvika Bansod and Priyanshu Rajawat enter quarter finals

New York: In Badminton, India’s Malvika Bansod and Priyanshu Rajawat and women’s doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have reached the quarter finals of the US Open.

In the women’s singles, Malvika Bansod defeated Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova in the Round of 16. She will now face Scottish shuttler Kirsty Gilmour. In the men’s singles, Priyanshu Rajawat beat Chinese Taipei Huang Yu Kai. He will meet Chinese shuttler Lei Lanxi in the last eight.

In women’s doubles, second seeded Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Chinese Taipei combination Hsieh Pei-Shan and Hung En-Tzu 21-11, 21-19 in the pre-quarterfinals. Treesa and Gayatri will now face Japanese duo of Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, the men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K. bowed out of the tournament after losing to American combination of Zhi Yi Chen and Presley Smith in the Round of 16.