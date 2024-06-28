Vivo launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo T3 Lite 5G has been launched in India. The newly launched Vivo T3 Lite 5G joins the existing Vivo T3 5G lineup in the country which includes base and X variants. It is confirmed to go on sale early next month.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G starts in India at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,499. The phone will go on sale in the country on July 4 at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Vivo India website, and select offline retail stores.

Vivo also announced that HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Flipkart Axis Credit Card users can get a Rs. 500 instant discount during the purchase of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is offered in two colour options – Majestic Black and Vibrant Green.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge again

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a brightness level of 840nits. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by an additional 6GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It gets an 8-megapixel front camera placed within a centred waterdrop notch.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.