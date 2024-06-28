ZTE launches Yuanhang 3D: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: ZTE Yuanhang 3D (translated from Chinese) has been launched in China. The new ZTE handset comes with a 3D display that is claimed to deliver artificial intelligence-based 3D effects to the naked eye. The display offers AI-based 2D to 3D real-time conversion of content as well.

The ZTE Yuanhang 3D is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the single 6GB + 128GB model. It is offered in Star Black colour.

Also Read: 13 Dead, 4 injured in Karnataka van-lorry collision

The dual SIM (Nano) ZTE Yuanhang 3D runs on Android 13 based MyOS13 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD 3D display with 120Hz refresh rate and 401ppi pixel density. The glasses-free 3D display offers a 60-degree field of view and uses Lenticular grating 3D display technology with AI head tracking and AI 2D-3D real-time conversion.

According to ZTE, Yuanhang 3D is the world’s first smartphone with support for 3D images based on AI. It is powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset paired with Mali-G57 MC4 GPU and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

The ZTE Yuanhang 3D carries a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with support autofocus and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Yuanhang 3D include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, Galileo and a USB Type-C port. It gets 128GB of EMMC flash memory. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and light sensor. It offers several AI-based features like AI Smart Voice, AI Smart Translation, and AI Magic Elimination. The handset includes a fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition. ZTE has packed a 4,500mAh battery on the Yuanhang 3D with 33W wired charging support.