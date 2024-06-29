Air Arabia announces direct flights to this city: Details

Sharjah: UAE based air carrier, Air Arabia announced new direct flight service. The air carrier will operate direct flights to Athens in Greece from Sharjah Airport.

The airline will operate 4 flights weekly on the route. Flights will be operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Earlier, the airline launched direct flights from Sharjah to the Republic of Poland. It also launched direct flights from Sharjah International Airport to Basra International Airport. The air carrier will operate three flights per week to Basra. Basra is Air Arabia’s fourth destination in Iraq, alongside Baghdad, Erbil and Najaf.

Sharjah Airport is connected to a total of 26 international airlines for passengers to over 100 destinations in 63 countries.