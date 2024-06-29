Bengal governor Ananda Bose sues Mamata for Defamation over remarks

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Calcutta High Court. This legal action came a day after Banerjee claimed that women had expressed fear of visiting the Raj Bhavan due to alleged activities there, according to a source. Earlier in the day, Bose criticized Banerjee’s remarks, emphasizing that public representatives should avoid creating “erroneous and slanderous impressions.”

The defamation suit also targets certain leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as stated by the source. During an administrative meeting on Thursday, Banerjee had asserted that women had confided in her about their fears regarding Raj Bhavan following recent incidents. “Governor CV Ananda Bose has moved the Calcutta High Court and filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders for their comments,” the source said.

The defamation case comes after a contractual female employee of Raj Bhavan alleged molestation by Bose on May 2, prompting the Kolkata Police to start an investigation.