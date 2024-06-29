Canopy Collapse at Rajkot Airport Mirrors Delhi Terminal-1 Tragedy

A canopy collapse occurred at Rajkot Airport in Gujarat amid heavy rainfall on Saturday, following closely after a tragic incident at Delhi’s Terminal 1. Fortunately, preliminary reports indicate no injuries or casualties in Rajkot. The collapse coincided with monsoon rains advancing across Gujarat.

The incident in Rajkot comes just after a fatal roof collapse at Delhi’s Terminal 1 on Friday, which claimed the life of a cab driver and injured eight others. Operations at Terminal 1, which handles about 200 flights daily, have been suspended indefinitely following the incident.

Authorities are investigating the cause of both collapses, with initial suspicions pointing to heavy rainfall and strong winds as potential factors. The Civil Aviation Minister has announced compensation for the victims’ families and structural inspections at airports nationwide to prevent future incidents.