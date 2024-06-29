Commodity Market: Gold price gain for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher for second straight day in Kerala. Gold price touched Rs 53000 in the state. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,000, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price appreciated by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7353.3 per gram up by Rs.413.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735.6 per gram up by Rs.378. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.6%, whereas in the last month it has been 1.53%.The cost of silver is Rs.87220 per kg up by Rs.100 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 71,446 per 10 gram on Friday, down by Rs 126 or 0.18%. Silver futures settled at Rs 87,180/kg as the prices fell by Rs 4,400 in the month of June so far.

In international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,321.39 per ounce. Prices are up about 4% for the quarter. Gold remained flat for both the week and the month. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,332.10. Spot silver fell 0.5% to $28.91 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7% to $994.42 and palladium gained 1.5% to $943.22.