Death toll in Delhi rains reaches 8; Centre criticizes opposition for spreading ‘fake news’

Three laborers were tragically killed after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, according to officials on Saturday. The operation to recover their bodies lasted nearly 23 hours, led by Deputy Commander of NDRF, Ajit Kumar. Two of the deceased have been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav (19) and Santosh (38), while the identity of the third laborer remains unknown. This incident brings the death toll from rain-related incidents in Delhi to eight.

The wall collapsed early Friday morning, prompting a swift response from Delhi Fire Services. Cranes were utilized to clear debris, and water was pumped from the foundation pit to aid recovery efforts. Search operations are ongoing to ensure no one else is trapped. Teams from NDRF, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and civic agencies are actively involved in the operation.

Heavy monsoon rains also led to other fatalities in Delhi on Friday, including a cab driver killed by a collapsed canopy at Delhi airport, an electrocution in Rohini, and drownings in New Usmanpur and Shalimar Bagh. Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu criticized opposition claims linking the incident to a terminal inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, clarifying that the affected building is older and not the one inaugurated by the Prime Minister.