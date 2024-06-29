Delhi Police files FIR for Owaisi residence vandalism

Delhi Police has registered an FIR based on a complaint from Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and MP from Hyderabad, regarding vandalism outside his official residence in New Delhi. The incident occurred recently when unidentified individuals, purportedly associated with right-wing groups, splattered black paint on the nameplate outside Owaisi’s residence on Ashoka Road in Lutyen’s Delhi.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the FIR has been filed under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street police station. This incident is not the first time that Owaisi’s residence has been targeted; it has faced similar acts of vandalism by members of right-wing outfits in the past.

Following the latest incident, Owaisi criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the repeated attacks on his residence, questioning the effectiveness of security measures provided by Delhi Police. He expressed resolve against such actions, urging those responsible to confront him directly instead of resorting to cowardly acts.

Owaisi’s response on social media highlighted his determination and called for accountability from authorities regarding the safety of MPs. He emphasized the need to address such incidents seriously and to ensure the safety and security of elected representatives.