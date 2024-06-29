Flash floods in Ladakh during tank exercise kill five Indian Army soldiers

In a tragic incident near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, five Indian Army soldiers are feared drowned after their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods during an exercise. The incident occurred in the Nyoma-Chushul area near Mandir Morh, about 148 kilometers from Leh, early Saturday morning.

Reports indicate that the tank, carrying a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four Jawans, encountered the flash floods around 1 am while attempting to cross a river. The sudden surge of water overwhelmed the tank, causing it to sink rapidly. So far, one soldier has been located, but the search for the remaining soldiers is ongoing, with defense officials stating that personnel and resources have been swiftly mobilized to the area.

The news has cast a pall over the military community and the region, underscoring the unpredictable and challenging conditions faced by soldiers in such rugged terrain. The Indian Army is rallying its efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its personnel amid this tragic development, with further updates on the rescue operation and the condition of the soldiers to follow.