DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Govt Assessment Reveals Indian Public Health Facilities Lacking Essential Standards

Jun 29, 2024, 12:16 pm IST

A recent self-assessment by the Indian government has highlighted concerning deficiencies in public health facilities across the nation. Data from the National Health Mission (NHM) revealed that nearly 80% of these facilities do not meet the government’s essential standards for infrastructure, manpower, equipment, and other critical benchmarks. This assessment, which included over 40,000 facilities, found that only 20% scored 80% or higher, qualifying them as compliant with the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

The NHM’s assessment covered a wide range of public healthcare facilities, including district and sub-district hospitals, community health centers, primary health centers, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The findings were stark: 42% of facilities scored below 50%, indicating significant deficiencies, while the remaining facilities showed moderate adherence to IPHS standards with scores between 50% and 80%. The Ministry of Health has emphasized the importance of real-time monitoring and plans to conduct surprise inspections to ensure compliance.

Efforts are underway to address these gaps, with a senior health official stating that 70,000 health institutions aim to become IPHS compliant within the first 100 days of the new government’s formation. The Centre funds 60% of public health facility expenditures under the NHM, with states covering the remaining 40%. The self-assessment is seen as a crucial step in identifying and addressing deficiencies, with future plans including both physical and virtual assessments to ensure adherence to both basic and best practice standards.

shortlink
Jun 29, 2024, 12:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button