ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face South Africa in final today: Possible playing XI

Barbados: Team India will face South Africa in the finals of ICC T20 World Cup. The match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

India and South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament so far. India, who topped Super 8 Group 1, defeated England by 68 runs in the second semi-final. South Africa was Super 8 Group 2 table-toppers and they defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets in the first semi-final.

India are looking to win their first ICC trophy since 2013. They lost in the ODI World Cup final against Australia last year. South Africa has qualified for an ICC World Cup final for the first time.

India have a 14-11 edge in head-to-head matches against the South Africa. At the T20 World Cup, they have a 4-2 lead.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra Commences: First Pilgrims Depart for Cave Shrine

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman.