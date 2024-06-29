Indian Navy retires UH-3H Helicopter after 17 years of service

The Indian Navy officially retired the UH-3H helicopter after over 17 years of service in a ceremony held on Friday at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam. The UH-3H will be replaced by the Sea King 42C helicopter at INAS 350, ensuring continued operational capability in the region. Commander Vivek Madhwal, an Indian Navy spokesperson, highlighted the helicopter’s significant contributions to Special Operations and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions, marking the end of an era.

Inducted into the Indian Navy in 2009 at INS Dega, Vishakhapatnam, after being brought to India in 2007 along with INS Jalashwa, the UH-3H helicopter has been pivotal in various missions. It played crucial roles in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, the security of offshore installations, and special operations. Its advanced SAR capabilities and logistical support were essential during natural disasters, often providing critical relief and saving lives. The helicopter, known as ‘Saaras,’ symbolized “Strength, Valour, and Perseverance” in its squadron crest.

The UH-3H upheld its commitment to maintaining maritime security with unwavering dedication throughout its service. To honor its legacy, Commander Madhwal announced that one of the UH-3H helicopters will be permanently displayed at a prominent location in Visakhapatnam, also known as the City of Destiny, to inspire future generations.