Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains on this route till July 6: Full list

Kolkata: Indian Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains. These trains were cancelled due to the maintenance work over South Eastern Railway’s (SER) Kharagpur Division. These trains will remain cancelled for 8 days starting June 29 (Saturday) till July 6.

In view of Pre-Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works (from ‘29.06.2024 to 06.07.2024) at Andul Station of Kharagpur Division in connection with connectivity of Sankrail-Santragachi Link Line with Andul station,’ said the national transporter.

Cancelled trains:

Mail/Express Trains:

12857/12858 Howrah-Digha-Howrah Tamralipta Express will remain cancelled from 30.06.2024 to 02.07.2024 & 06.07.2024

12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 30.06.2024 to 02.07.2024 & 06.07.2024

12883/12884 Santragachi-Purulia-Howrah Express will remain cancelled from 30.06.2024 to 02.07.2024 & 06.07.2024

12871/22862 Howrah-Titlagarh/Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express will remain cancelled on 06.07.2024

18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express will remain cancelled on 05.07.2024.

Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express will remain cancelled on 06.07.2024.

18011/18013 Howrah-Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City Express will remain cancelled o­n 05.07.2024 and 06.07.2024.

18012/18014 Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on 05.07.2024and06.07.2024.

22804 Sambalpur-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on 05.07.2024.

22803 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express will remain cancelled on 06.07.2024.

Diversion of Trains:

12508 Silchar-Thiruvananthapurm Express journey commencing on 04.07.2024 will run on diverted route via Asansol-Adra-Midnapore-Hijli-Bhadrak.

22504 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Express journey commencing on 29.06.2024, 30.06.2024, 02.07.2024 & 04.07.2024 will run on diverted route via Asansol-Adra-Midnapore-Hijli-Bhadrak.

12510 Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru Express journey commencing on 30.06.2024 and 01.07.2024 will run on diverted route via Asansol-Adra-Minapore-Hijli-Bhadrak.

12516 Silchar-Coimbatore Express journey commencing on 02.07.2024 will run on diverted route via Asansol-Adra-Midnapore-Hijli-Bhadrak.

Rescheduled Trains:

18616 Hatia-Howrah Express journey commencing on 01.07.2024 will leave Hatia at 22.30 hrs.

18616 Hatia-Howrah Express journey commencing on 05.07.2024 will leave Hatia at 23.30 hrs.

18014/18012 Bokaro Steel City/Chakradharpur-Howrah Express journey commencing on 02.07.2024 will leave Bokaro Steel City at 22.00 hrs / Chakradharpur at 20.35 hrs.

38051 Howrah-Haldia Local journey commencing on 30.06.2024 will leave Howrah at 06.00 hrs.

38051 Howrah-Haldia Local journey commencing on 01.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 06.45 hrs.

12262 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Duronto Express journey commencing on 01.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 07.00 hrs.

22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express journey commencing on 01.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 07.10 hrs.

12222 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express journey commencing on 06.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 07.30 hrs.

22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express journey commencing on 06.07.2024 will leave Howrah at 07.40 hrs

Short termination/Short origination of Trains:

18044/18043 Bhadrak-Howrah-Bhadrak Baghajatin Express journey commencing on 06.07.2024 will be short terminated at /short originated from Kharagpur.

18004/18003 Adra-Howrah-Adra Rani Shiromoni Express journey commencing on 06.07.2024 will be short terminated at/short originated from Kharagpur.

08008/08007 Bhanjpur-Shalimar-Bhanjpur Special journey commencing on06.07.2024 will be short terminated at /short originated from Kharagpur.