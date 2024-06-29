Instagram outage affects users globally, hindering access and reel viewing

Meta’s popular photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram, is currently experiencing a widespread service disruption across India, causing frustration among users. Downdetector, a site monitoring outages, recorded over 6,000 reports at its peak around 12:05 PM IST. Users reported difficulties accessing reels, issues with the app’s feed, and login errors, with 57% facing feed problems and 33% encountering app-related issues.

The outage prompted users to voice their frustrations on social media, including X (formerly Twitter), sharing screenshots of error messages such as “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again,” and “Something went wrong. There’s an issue, and the page could not be loaded.” Meta has yet to release an official statement regarding the outage.

The disruption has impacted multiple regions in India, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. This incident follows similar global outages earlier this year, where both Facebook and Instagram faced significant service interruptions in May and March, affecting thousands of users worldwide.